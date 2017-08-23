Tennessee GOP State Sen. Beavers to Resign to Focus on Gubernatorial Bid

Credit Senator Mae Beavers, Facebook

Republican Mae Beavers says she will resign from the state Senate so she can focus on her bid for Tennessee governor.

Beavers got choked up at a press conference in her home town of Mt. Juliet on Wednesday when she announced her plan to step down next week from the chamber she has served in since 2002.

Beavers says she concluded amid her travels around the state that she can't be an effective lawmaker and candidate at the same time.

Her decision stands in contrast with two Republican rivals, state House Speaker Beth Harwell and U.S. Rep. Diane Black, who have said they plan to remain in office while they run for governor.

Beavers says her campaign is tapping into "growing wave of discontent sweeping across the state."

