Tennessee GOP Senator: Both Parties Need to Compromise for Health Care Deal

The chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee says both parties must be willing to compromise to achieve a deal that would strengthening the country's individual health insurance markets.

Sen. Lamar Alexander says if lawmakers can't do that, "the blame will be on every one of us, and rightfully so."

The Tennessee Republican says GOP lawmakers must agree to provide federal subsidies to insurers lowering out-of-pocket costs for millions of people.President Donald Trump has threatened to halt those payments.

Alexander says in return, Democrats must agree to make it easier for insurers to sell policies with slimmer coverage. Democrats don't want to reduce coverage requirements in former President Barack Obama's health law.

Alexander said he wants a consensus on a package by next week's end.

He spoke as his committee began a hearing on the effort.