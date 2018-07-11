Tennessee GOP Gov Race: Candidates Chip In $33M, Spend $33M

By 1 hour ago

Credit Lukasz Stefanski 123rf Stock Photo

Four Republicans have spent $33 million-plus in Tennessee's primary for governor, unleashing about $33 million of personal wealth.

Reports through June show ex-state economic development commissioner Randy Boyd has added $14.2 million in personal cash and spent $15.7 million since the race began.

Congresswoman Diane Black has added $10.3 million and spent $10.3 million. Businessman Bill Lee has contributed $5.3 million, spending $4.7 million. House Speaker Beth Harwell has loaned $3.1 million, spending $2.6 million.

Aside from personal money, they have raised $12.9 million. Each has $2.6 million to $3.6 million left.

For Democrats, ex-Nashville Mayor Karl Dean has contributed $743,000 and spent $3.1 million, with $1.4 million left. House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh has loaned $766,000, spent $624,700 and ended with $467,300 remaining.

The primary election is Aug. 2.

Tags: 
Tennessee Gubernatorial Race
Tennessee Republican Party
Tennessee Democratic Party

Related Content

Floodgates Burst On Attacks In Tennessee GOP Governor's Race

By Jun 29, 2018
Matt Markgraf/WKMS

The floodgates have burst on attack ads in Tennessee's Republican gubernatorial primary.