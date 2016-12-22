Tennessee Freshwater Pearl Museum Destroyed by Fire

By & 2 hours ago

Credit Brent Moore / Flickr (Creative Commons License)

The Tennessee Freshwater Pearl Museum has been destroyed in a Benton County fire, but its owner is determined to rebuild.  

Owner Bob Keast says the building that housed the museum and offices burned down Tuesday night.  

There were no injuries and the pearls, which are grown across a 58-acre lot in Kentucky Lake, are also safe.  

Benton County Emergency Management Agency Director Richard Kee says investigators believe the fire started in the shop behind the museum.  The cause has not yet been determined.  

Keast says he and his family will rebuild the museum, which is part of Birdsong Marina.  

The museum contained a railboat used prior to World War II, diving equipment, and other items on the creation of freshwater pearls.  

Tags: 
Tennessee Freshwater Pearl Museum
Bob Keast
Benton County
tennessee
pearl

Related Content

GOP Tennessee Lawmakers Introduce Medical Marijuana Legislation

By Dec 14, 2016
urospoteko, 123rf Stock Photo

Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are introducing legislation that would allow the use of marijuana for a variety of medical conditions. 

Majority of Tennessee Voters Optimistic About Future of State and Country

By & Dec 8, 2016
Gage Skidmore / Flickr (Creative Commons License)

In a state that heavily favored Donald Trump, a Vanderbilt University poll says optimism in Tennessee has grown about the future of the state and country since the spring.

New Tennessee Public Records Law Adds Responsibility to Local Governments

By & Dec 6, 2016
snehit, 123rf Stock Photo

Records custodians across Tennessee would be left to decide several contentious open government issues under a proposed policy now open for public review and comment. 