Tennessee Bill Excludes Churches from Disclosing 'Morality' Campaign Spending

A Republican state senator wants to change Tennessee election finance law to exempt churches from having to report campaign spending on "public or private morality."

The bill sponsored by Sen. Dolores Gresham of Somerville says those issues would include measures related to alcohol, drugs, abortion, marriage or gambling. Referendums are often held in Tennessee cities and counties on whether to allow supermarket wine sales, liquor-by-the-drink sales or package stores.

Voters in 2012 approved a constitutional amendment seeking to make it easier to restrict access to abortions in Tennessee, though the 53% level of support for the measure was lower than expected.

Tennessee voters in 2002 the creation of a state lottery by a vote 58% to 42%.