Tennessee Bill on Defense of School Bathroom Policy Fails

A Tennessee bill that would have required the state attorney general's office to defend local school districts over their bathroom policies with transgender students appears dead.

The measure failed to make it out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday amid concerns that it could prove costly. One of the provisions of the measure allowed school districts to use private attorneys if the state attorney general's office didn't want to take the case. Some lawmakers saw it as a gift to lawyers.

The legislation was sponsored by Sen. Joey Hensley, a Republican from Hohenwald.

The bill would have provided for the defense of school systems that were sued if they adopted policies requiring transgender students to use bathrooms or locker rooms based on their sex at birth.