Tennesee Legislature Advances Bill to Sell Liqour on Sunday

By 46 minutes ago

Credit 123rf stock photo

A move to allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee is gaining momentum in the state Legislature.

A Senate finance committee passed a bill on Tuesday that would allow for liquor to be sold between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Sundays.

The measure, which was sponsored by Republican Sen. Bill Ketron of Murfreesboro, would also allow for the sale of wine and spirts on Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day, New Year's Day, the Fourth of July and all Sundays during hours authorized by local governments.

The bill moves to a vote by the full Senate. The House is scheduled to vote on the measure on Thursday. 

Tags: 
tennessee
liquor

Related Content

Bill to Arm Tennessee Teachers Fails

By 1 hour ago
Wasin Pummarin, 123RF Stock Photo

A bill that would arm some school teachers in Tennessee failed Tuesday after heated debate from state lawmakers, including several Republican gun rights advocates.