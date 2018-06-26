Tenn. Senate Candidate Bredesen To Push For TVA To Help Expand Broadband Access

U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen says he would push to get the Tennessee Valley Authority to help expand broadband internet access to rural areas if elected.

Bredesen is a Democrat and a former Tennessee governor. He is seeking to replace Sen. Bob Corker, a two-term Republican who is not seeking re-election.

Bredesen spoke Tuesday to a Kiwanis Club in Clarksville. He said he is committed to amending the federal TVA act to allow the government-owned electricity provider to bring access to underserved rural areas in Tennessee.

Bredesen says the "foundation" has been set by the TVA's board approval in 2017 of $300 million to expand its network fiber capacity — and by a law signed by Gov. Bill Haslam last year giving electric cooperatives the authority to provide broadband service.