Tenn. GOP Considering Stricter Security After Protesters Interrupt Transgender Bathroom Conference

Tennessee Republican legislative leaders are suggesting stricter security to enter the Capitol complex after a few dozen protesters interrupted a news conference about transgender bathroom access.

On Thursday, Senate Speaker Randy McNally told reporters that the House and Senate are considering requiring people to show ID and get a name tag to enter the facility, similar to a requirement lifted last year.

Sen. Mae Beavers and Rep. Mark Pody abruptly ended their own news conference Wednesday when protesters interrupted.

The event dealt with the Republican lawmakers' bathroom bill and legislation declaring marriage only between a man and a woman.

Beavers told the AP that the protest was "despicable," and suggested that the protesters should be imprisoned.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Mike Stewart said he opposes any changes.