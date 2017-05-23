Ten Kentucky Public Libraries Receive 20-year Construction Grants Totaling $20 Million

The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives has awarded facilities construction grants to 10 public libraries across the commonwealth totaling $20 million dollars over 20 years.

According to release Tuesday each library is receiving an annual grant ranging from $18,200 dollars to $207,390.

The grant recipients are Clay County Public Library, Corbin Public Library, Grant County Public Library, Henry County Public Library, Louisville Free Public Library, Larue County Public Library, Madison County Public Library, Marion County Public Library, William B. Harlan Memorial Library (Monroe County), and Russell County Public Library.

Four of the libraries are building a new facility. The other six are using the funding to expand and renovate.

KDLA has awarded a total of more than $44.5 million to 48 public libraries since 2000.