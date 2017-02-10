Teen Parents Get Probation for Leaving Newborn in Dumpster

Two teen parents who left their newborn daughter in a trash bin in western Kentucky have been sentenced to probation.

During the sentencing hearing Thursday, McCracken Circuit Judge Craig Clymer said  that he had to follow the juvenile code because a jury convicted the pair of wanton endangerment, criminal abuse and tampering with physical evidence.

The teens were acquitted of attempted murder.

Clymer said both have already served more time in a juvenile facility than he could impose. He sentenced them to 12 months' probation and ordered them to complete a moral therapy program.

The crying infant was found in a dumpster in July 2015 with its umbilical cord still attached. The baby was hospitalized and later released into state custody.

