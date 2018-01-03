T. Marzetti Recalls Frozen Biscuit Dough Products Across KY; Possible Listeria Contamination

Biscuit maker, T. Marzetti Company is recalling all “Best By” dates of frozen biscuit dough products sold throughout Kentucky and several other states. The company publicly listed the recall online through the FDA citing a potential listeria contamination.
According to the warning, listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Healthy individuals who consume infected products could experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, nausea, and diarrhea. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.
All affected distributors and retail customers are being notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves.
According to the FDA cite, affected products should be destroyed or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact 1-866-837-2758 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time.
All “Best By” dates of the following products are included in this recall:
Item #
Full UPCDescriptionCount per pkg0788002640
SOUTHERN HOME 20 OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
1116103754
SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
12 ct
1116103755
SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
1122503092
VALU TIME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
1122508421
VALU TIME BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
3582604815
FOOD LION HOMESTYLE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
3680004683
FOOD CLUB SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
12 ct
3680007549
FOOD CLUB BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
3825911726
SE GROCERS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
3825911892
SE GROCERS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
4129075433
PIGGLY WIGGLY BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
20 ct
4129075434
PIGGLY WIGGLY HOMESTYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
4164300718
LOWES FOODS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
20 ct
4164300719
LOWES FOODS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
5193333968
PREMIUM PICK 5 BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
20 ct
7145220434
MORNING FRESH FARMS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
7229200025
MARSHALLS OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
12 ct
8685402591
LAURA LYNN SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
12 ct
8685404014
LAURA LYNN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
8685404894
LAURA LYNN 20CT BUTTERMILK BISCUIT
20 ct
8826703140
SOUTHERN HOME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
12 ct
8826703141
SOUTHERN HOME 20CT SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
8826703152
SOUTHERN HOME BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct