T. Marzetti Recalls Frozen Biscuit Dough Products Across KY; Possible Listeria Contamination

Biscuit maker, T. Marzetti Company is recalling all “Best By” dates of frozen biscuit dough products sold throughout Kentucky and several other states. The company publicly listed the recall online through the FDA citing a potential listeria contamination.

According to the warning, listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Healthy individuals who consume infected products could experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, nausea, and diarrhea. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.

All affected distributors and retail customers are being notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves.

According to the FDA cite, affected products should be destroyed or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact 1-866-837-2758 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

All “Best By” dates of the following products are included in this recall:

Item #

Full UPCDescriptionCount per pkg0788002640

SOUTHERN HOME 20 OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

1116103754

SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

12 ct

1116103755

SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

1122503092

VALU TIME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

1122508421

VALU TIME BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

3582604815

FOOD LION HOMESTYLE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

3680004683

FOOD CLUB SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

12 ct

3680007549

FOOD CLUB BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

3825911726

SE GROCERS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

3825911892

SE GROCERS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

4129075433

PIGGLY WIGGLY BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

20 ct

4129075434

PIGGLY WIGGLY HOMESTYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

4164300718

LOWES FOODS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

20 ct

4164300719

LOWES FOODS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

5193333968

PREMIUM PICK 5 BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

20 ct

7145220434

MORNING FRESH FARMS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

7229200025

MARSHALLS OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

12 ct

8685402591

LAURA LYNN SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

12 ct

8685404014

LAURA LYNN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

8685404894

LAURA LYNN 20CT BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

20 ct

8826703140

SOUTHERN HOME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

12 ct

8826703141

SOUTHERN HOME 20CT SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

8826703152

SOUTHERN HOME BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct



