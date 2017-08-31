Swedish Match Set to Expand Owensboro Operation

By 22 minutes ago

Swedish Match produces the Red Man brand of chewing tobacco.
Credit FLICKR/CREATIVE COMMONS/BILL ROGERS

A smokeless tobacco producer in Owensboro is preparing to expand this month.

Governor Matt Bevin said Thursday Swedish Match will add to its Owensboro facility with a nearly $41 million dollar investment and create 36 full-time jobs. The company’s investment brings a 34,000-square-foot expansion of its facility and the purchase of new equipment. The company is also building a 16,000-square-foot production area for ZYN , a smokeless and spitless tobacco-derived nicotine pouch. Swedish Match anticipates construction will begin in September and finish by July 2019.

 

Tags: 
Swedish Match
owensboro

