Swedish Match Set to Expand Owensboro Operation

A manufacturer of non-cigarette tobacco products is increasing its footprint in Owensboro.

Swedish Match opened its new $3.5 million, 10,000-square-foot expansion Tuesday at the company’s current location. The expansion will increase product research and testing capabilities.

Thord Hassler, Vice President for Research and Development, says despite efforts in the U.S. to discourage smoking, the use of tobacco-related products remains consistent.

"There's been a gradual shift away from cigarettes to other products," Hassler told WKU Public Radio. "I think all in all, in the U.S., there's a slight decline year by year, but it's very slow."

The expansion of the company’s research and development department is not expected to create jobs, but could lead to the creation of new products. The company has a current workforce of 355 in Owensboro.

Swedish Match produces chewing tobacco, cigars, and matches.