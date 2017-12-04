Supreme Court OKs Trump Travel Ban Pending Lower Court Rulings

Updated at 6:35 p.m. ET

The U.S. Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration to fully enforce its revised ban on allowing entry to the United States by residents of eight countries while legal challenges are heard by a federal appeals court.

Six of the countries — Syria, Libya, Iran, Yemen, Chad and Somalia — are majority-Muslim nations. The other two are North Korea and Venezuela.

The announcement that the high court sided with the administration, which had requested a lifting of lower courts' rulings preventing full enforcement of the travel ban, came in a terse order without explanation of its reasoning. The justices also said that they expect the Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit to issue its ruling "with appropriate dispatch."

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor were dissenting votes.

Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley released a statement saying the White House is not surprised: "The proclamation is lawful and essential to protecting our homeland. We look forward to presenting a fuller defense of the proclamation as the pending cases work their way through the courts."

