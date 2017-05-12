Sue Klebold: When Your Son Does The Unthinkable, Can You Forgive Him And Yourself?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Forgiveness.

About Sue Klebold's TED Talk

Sue Klebold's son Dylan was one of the two shooters at Columbine High School. Nearly 20 years later, she talks about her struggle to understand his actions, and to find forgiveness.

About Sue Klebold

Sue Klebold is a mental health and suicide prevention advocate. She is also the mother of Dylan Klebold, one of the two shooters at Columbine High School in 1999. Sue is the author of A Mother's Reckoning: Living In The Aftermath of Tragedy.

Profits from her memoir go toward mental health research and charities, and suicide prevention.

