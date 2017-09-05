State Spends $14M on Planning for Projects Now Mothballed

Illinois spent $14 million on planning for state universities' construction projects that have been mothballed.

The Chicago Tribune reports money for work at five universities has run out. Plans would have to be updated and the delays would be costly even if more money becomes available.

The work was slated for Western Illinois University, Illinois State University, Northeastern Illinois University, Chicago State University and the University of Illinois at Chicago. It was supposed to be part of a 2009 multibillion-dollar capital program that included $1.6 billion for higher education.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Bruce Rauner says the Republican considers the projects expired because no additional funds were allocated by the Legislature. Rauner took office in 2015.

A $72 million performing arts center at WIU would cost an additional $10 million if built.