State Seeks Demolition Of Frankfort’s Tallest Building

Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration wants to demolish the 26-story Capital Plaza Tower and Frankfort Convention center in the state capital’s downtown later this year.

The Finance and Administration Cabinet issued a request for proposals on Tuesday to demolish the tower complex and replace it with a new office building for 1,500 state employees, green space and a parking garage. In a press release, the cabinet said the building has growing maintenance issues and should be replaced with an energy efficient facility. Several state agencies were housed in the tower between 1972 and last summer when the state put the building up for sale. The adjacent convention center is used for sporting events, concerts, graduations and the governor’s yearly prayer breakfast. At 338 feet, the tower is the tallest building in Frankfort. The state capitol is the second tallest at 210 feet.