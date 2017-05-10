State Seeks Demolition Of Frankfort’s Tallest Building

By 3 minutes ago

Credit via Wikimedia, Daderot, Creative Commons, CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication

  Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration wants to demolish the 26-story Capital Plaza Tower and Frankfort Convention center in the state capital’s downtown later this year.

The Finance and Administration Cabinet issued a request for proposals on Tuesday to demolish the tower complex and replace it with a new office building for 1,500 state employees, green space and a parking garage. In a press release, the cabinet said the building has growing maintenance issues and should be replaced with an energy efficient facility. Several state agencies were housed in the tower between 1972 and last summer when the state put the building up for sale. The adjacent convention center is used for sporting events, concerts, graduations and the governor’s yearly prayer breakfast. At 338 feet, the tower is the tallest building in Frankfort. The state capitol is the second tallest at 210 feet.

Tags: 
Capital Plaza Tower
frankfort
Gov. Matt Bevin

Related Content

Bevin Administration Seeking to Replace Frankfort Buildings with More Energy Efficient Ones

By 2 hours ago
David Benbennick, Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

Governor Matt Bevin's administration wants to demolish a 26-story office building and convention center in the state capital and replace it with energy efficient buildings. 

Bevin OKs Religious Expression In Schools, Signs Other Bills Into Law

By Mar 17, 2017
Anne Kitzman, 123rf stock photo

With the General Assembly on break for a 10-day “veto period,” Gov. Matt Bevin has begun signing a flurry of bills into law.

Murray Artist's Work To Be Displayed In Frankfort

By Feb 13, 2017

Murray-based artist Eva King will display her work on the walls of the capitol for the third time as part of a Kentucky Arts Council exhibit.