State Seeking Info for New Campground Development at Kentucky Dam Village

The Kentucky Department of State Parks is seeking information for the development of a new campground at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park on Kentucky Lake.

The state said in a release on Monday the deadline for info from private developers to July 25.

Information officer Gil Lawson said the land known as ‘Gobbler’s Knob’ would make for an attractive campground. "It's a peninsula that juts out into the lake. It's right across from the marina and the park lodge at Kentucky Dam Village. It's not been developed. It's about 150 acres. It offers a grew view or great views of the lake.”

The tract of land is the undeveloped peninsula across from the marina.

Lawson said the information may be included in a proposal request. "Based on that information, if the department of parks decides to move forward they would develop something called a request for proposal and then issue that and seek bids on the project from the private sector."

According to a release, the campground would include electric and water access as well as primitive sites, wifi access, bathhouses and playgrounds.

The campground would be developed and operated privately as part of the park. Lawson said several marinas in the commonwealth operate in a similar manner.

Interested parties can click ‘Guest Access’ and search ‘campground’ on the Finance and Administration website.