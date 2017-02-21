State Police Taking Applications for Summer Youth Camp

Kentucky State Police officials are taking applications for children to attend a free summer camp.

Trooper Island Camp offers a chance for boys and girls ages 10 to 12 to spend time at Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County. The camp, operated by state police, is financed entirely by donations with no public funds used.

The summer program is for children whose families cannot afford to send them to other camps.

Each year, about 700 children attend the camp. It offers recreation, guidance and esteem-building activities designed to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers.

Trooper First Class Jonathan Biven, the camp commander, says the goal is to give the children a camping experience that will have an impact on their lives for years to come.