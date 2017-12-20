State Police Collect Record Amount of Food for Annual Drive

Kentucky State Police said a record amount of food has been donated during the agency’s annual holiday food drive.

A statement said the “Cram The Cruiser” initiative, which began the day before Thanksgiving and lasted through Dec. 12, brought in 190.5 metric tons of food to help families that are struggling financially. The drive collected 36 metric tons more food than last year.

Collction sites for donations were set up at the 16 state police posts and six Commercial Vehicle Enforcement regional offices throughout the state as well as the agency’s headquarters in Frankfort.

Police said donations are being distributed to local shelters, churches or other organizations in the areas where they were collected.