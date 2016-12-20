State Police Campaign Raises Nearly 170 Tons of Food

The holiday season food drive by Kentucky State Police has raised nearly 170 tons of food.

State police Commissioner Rick Sanders says the campaign surpassed last year's total by more than 46 tons. He says the "spirit of giving" by individuals, businesses, schools, social clubs, scout troops, civil groups and others will make a difference for struggling families.

KSP started the "Cram the Cruiser" program in 2010 to assist needy families in its local post and region areas. Since then, the agency has contributed more than one million pounds of food to shelters, food banks and churches statewide.

The campaign has turned into a friendly competition among KSP posts and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement regions. This year, KSP Post 7 in Richmond took top honors with 80,872 pounds of food collected.