State Foster Care Overhaul Proposed

By 21 minutes ago

Credit Cathy Yeulet/123rf Stock Photo

Kentucky’s foster care and adoption procedures are getting scrutiny during the legislative session. Last week, Governor Bevin called for a thorough review during his State of the Commonwealth address. Senate President Robert Stivers agrees it is time for significant reforms.

“It has become such a bureaucratic nightmare that many qualified, but not as well-to-do parents, have a hard time adopting children, even though they’d be wonderful parents,” Stivers said.

Appearing before the House Health and Family Services Committee, Cabinet Deputy Secretary Tim Feeley said the aim is to present a full overhaul of the adoption and foster care programs next year.

Until then, other issues are being addressed in legislation. The House panel last week approved a measure allowing emergency placement with non-blood relatives for children taken out of unsafe homes.

Tags: 
Gov. Matt Bevin
Senate President Robert Stivers
Tim Feeley
House Health and Family Services Committee
Foster Care
Adoption

Related Content

Kentucky Committee Passes Bill Allowing Non-Relative Foster Care

By Feb 9, 2017
file404, 123rf Stock Photo

A committee has passed a bill that would allow state social workers to place children with adults who are not their blood relatives but have an "emotionally significant relationship" with the child.