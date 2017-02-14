State Foster Care Overhaul Proposed

Kentucky’s foster care and adoption procedures are getting scrutiny during the legislative session. Last week, Governor Bevin called for a thorough review during his State of the Commonwealth address. Senate President Robert Stivers agrees it is time for significant reforms.

“It has become such a bureaucratic nightmare that many qualified, but not as well-to-do parents, have a hard time adopting children, even though they’d be wonderful parents,” Stivers said.

Appearing before the House Health and Family Services Committee, Cabinet Deputy Secretary Tim Feeley said the aim is to present a full overhaul of the adoption and foster care programs next year.

Until then, other issues are being addressed in legislation. The House panel last week approved a measure allowing emergency placement with non-blood relatives for children taken out of unsafe homes.