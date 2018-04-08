State Epidemiologist Provides Status on Flu Season

By 55 minutes ago

Credit Weerayut Ranmai, 123rf Stock Photo

What has been a very significant and, in some cases, deadly flu season appears to be winding down across the Commonwealth. State Epidemiologist Dr. Jonathan Ballard said data at the end of March showed 251 flu associated death including four pediatric deaths.

Ballard said that compares with 76 such deaths a year ago. The state health official said it’s been a few years since Kentuckians have experienced a somewhat similar flu season.

“The 2009 H1N1 outbreak, which was atypical,” said Ballard. “It was after the flu season and into the summer season that we saw a significant number of deaths including pediatric deaths.”

Ballard said the highest number of flu cases now are being seen in portions of northern Kentucky. He said the largest majority now are B strain cases, which is an indicator of the end of the flu season.

Ballard said health officials are learning more all the time about transmission of the virus.

“There was a recent study this year that indicated that just breathing alone will disperse the flu virus into the air and can infect the persons near one’s self,” said Ballard.

Ballard said typically the flu season winds up by May.

Tags: 
flu
flu deaths
Jonathan Ballard

Related Content

Kentucky Health Officials Report 100 Flu-Related Deaths

By Feb 2, 2018
Weerayut Ranmai, 123rf Stock Photo

The Kentucky Department for Public Health is reporting 100 flu-related deaths from the flu epidemic in the state.

CDC: Flu Season Getting Even Worse, Especially For Children

By Feb 2, 2018

The current flu season is still getting worse, federal health officials said Friday. And it continues to take a toll on children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an additional 16 flu deaths among children, bringing the nationwide total this season for youngsters to 53.

Got Your Flu Shot Yet? Consider This A Reminder

By Jan 29, 2018

Marian Smith somehow missed getting a flu shot this year, which is unlike her — in the past, she always got one.

The 58-year-old Washington D.C. resident says it was easier to remember to get it when the vaccine was provided at a clinic at work. But now the clinic is a bus ride away, and getting the shot wasn't at the top of her mind.

"Of course, I could get it right here at the grocery store," Smith tells NPR, as she rushes to pick up her lunch. "But I just didn't get it — I don't know, I can't tell you why."