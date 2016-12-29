State Climatologist Calls 2016 a “Roller Coaster” Year

The Commonwealth’s state climatologist says predictions for the early part of 2017 indicate higher-than-normal precipitation and temperatures.

Stuart Foster says that doesn't necessarily mean snowfall.

“You could have one major storm track where the temperature comes together and the precipitation ends up being frozen and you get a six, eight, ten inch snowfall," Foster said. "Those things are really, really difficult to predict even three or four days ahead, let alone on a seasonal basis.”

Foster says 2016 has been a roller coaster year with extremely wet weather in the first half turning into drought-like conditions in the fall. As of the end of November, Foster says Kentucky had registered the second warmest year on record.