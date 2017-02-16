Spring Fire Season Begins, Hours For Burning Debris Limited

Officials say the spring forest fire season has begun in Kentucky which means open burning is allowed only from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry is reminding residents to use caution when burning debris over the next several weeks. The agency said it has responded to 78 wildland fires since January. It says many of those blazes began with people burning debris.

Division of Forestry Director Bill Steele says people should always watch a fire carefully until it's completely extinguished. No one should burn on days that are dry and windy.

The spring fire season lasts through April 30.