Southern Region of the USDA Forest Service Waives Campground Fees on National Forests

National forests in Kentucky continue to waive campground fees for those displaced by hurricanes, including Irma.

The Southern Region of the USDA Forest Service initially made the offer following Harvey. Forests in Kentucky include Land Between the Lakes and the Daniel Boone National Forest.

The Forest Service is urging evacuees to call ahead or check websites to determine availability. Individuals requesting campsites are required to check in with campground hosts at each site.

Land Between the Lakes spokesperson Janice Wilson has said a similar offer followed Hurricane Katrina.

List of forests offering campground waivers, according to the LBL website: