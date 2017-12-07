Source: Former Tennessee Gov. Bredesen Running for Senate

Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen has been calling potential donors to let them know he plans to join the race to succeed Republican Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate.

A prominent supporter confirmed he had spoken to Bredesen, the most recent Democrat to win a statewide race in Tennessee, about the decision Wednesday. He spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because an official announcement wasn't expected until Thursday.

A Bredesen spokesman did not return several messages seeking comment.

The Senate campaign of Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn wasted little time in attacking Bredesen as "a 74-year-old Democrat politician" who is out of touch with Tennessee values.

Bredesen earned his fortune as a health care entrepreneur and served two terms each as Nashville mayor and governor.

