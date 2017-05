Paducah based singer/songwriter, Sam Hadfield, joins Tracy Ross for an hour of music and conversation on Friday's Sounds Good Live Lunch.  Hadfield will be joined by Chris Weinholtz to perform cuts from his upcoming EP.

Tune in Friday at noon during Sounds Good for Live Lunch with Sam Hadfield with support from Just Hamburgers.

Watch the live stream on the WKMS Facebook page, made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services!

Listen to Sam Hadfield on Bandcamp