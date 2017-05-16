Something From Nothing SPECIAL: Lowertown Arts Festival Preview Part 1

In this special edition of Something from Nothing, host Justin Lewis sits down with a few local musicians to preview the upcoming music at the Lowertown Arts and Music Festival. During episode one of two shows recorded at Loud and Clear studios--Friday night’s music is featured. The musicians that join Justin are Stephen Montgomery of The Savage Radley, Jeran Simmons of Fairseas, and Luke Taylor of Leonard the Band--who play the main stage Friday evening.

In addition to music being previewed the musicians discuss what it is like playing at Maiden Alley and the difference in playing a big stage and a songwriting stage.