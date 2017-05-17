Something From Nothing Special: Lowertown Arts and Music Festival Preview Part 2

In this special edition of Something from Nothing, host Justin Lewis sits down with a few local musicians to preview the upcoming music at the Lowertown Arts and Music Festival.

During episode two of two shows recorded at Loud and Clear studios--Saturday night’s music is featured. The musicians that join Justin are Stephen Montgomery of The Savage Radley, Jeran Simmons of Fairseas, and Luke Taylor of Leonard the Band--who play the main stage Friday evening.

In addition to previewing the artists who are going to be playing the festival the status of the local music scene is discussed.