Something From Nothing

Something From Nothing: "Sam Walton of Music," Chris Black

Credit Chris Black

This week on Something from Nothing we hear from local musician Chris Black.

In the episode Chris talks about performing live both what he enjoys and the challenges that go with it. The musician shares how he started his career and what is a motivating factor for him moving forward. He also recalls a humorous story that involves his first guitar.

Chris tells the story of a songwriting experience that he wishes happened more often.

The show ends with Chris playing one of his yet to be finished songs with a guest sitting in on percussion.

For more information about Chris follow him on instagram @grandpablack and check out his website songschrisblackwrote.com.

The interview took place at Loud and Clear Studios.

Something From Nothing

Something From Nothing: Monster Lyrics and Ink and Resin with John Romang

By Nov 22, 2017
Justin Lewis

 

This week on Something from Nothing we feature local art teacher John Romang from his home studio which also serves as a garage. In the episode John talks about the importance of variety in art. He practices what he preaches as two of his primary forms of art are completely different mediums.

Something From Nothing: Leight July, The One Woman Band

By Nov 15, 2017

 

A young, talented, “one woman band” is the focus of this week’s edition of Something from Nothing.

Leight July is a student at Murray State University studying music business during the day and on the weekends she is honing her musicianship.


It is quite early in her career so she still has vivid memories of her beginnings. She, in the episode, tells the story of how she got got started performing and the night when she considered giving up.

Something From Nothing Season 2, Episode 1: #Partake in Paducah

By Nov 1, 2017

 

On the season premiere of Something From Nothing Kerri Bonner talks creativity from the perspective of social media. Her massive social media movement via instagram and “hashtag” #partakeinpaducah has made a huge impact on the community and truly was something that came from nothing.

In the episode Kerri recalls the story of how she started the city of Paducah account and the motivation behind it. She also describes her thought process behind the idea for the “hashtag” #partakeinpaducah.

 