Something From Nothing: "Sam Walton of Music," Chris Black

This week on Something from Nothing we hear from local musician Chris Black.

In the episode Chris talks about performing live both what he enjoys and the challenges that go with it. The musician shares how he started his career and what is a motivating factor for him moving forward. He also recalls a humorous story that involves his first guitar.

Chris tells the story of a songwriting experience that he wishes happened more often.

The show ends with Chris playing one of his yet to be finished songs with a guest sitting in on percussion.

For more information about Chris follow him on instagram @grandpablack and check out his website songschrisblackwrote.com.

The interview took place at Loud and Clear Studios.