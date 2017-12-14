Something From Nothing: Pop Roots of the Savage Radley

The Savage Radley, a band composed of Shaina Goodman and Stephen Knox Montgomery are featured on this week’s edition of Something from Nothing.

The show covers the origin of the band as each member of the band gives their account. Shaina reflects on her pre-The Savage Radley musical career. The band talks about playing live and lessons learned about performing.

Stephen talks about all the different ways he is involved in the music business and points out which makes him most comfortable and is more enjoyable to him.

The inspiration of a song and the accompanying music video is covered in the episode.

The show ends with a song request by yours truly.