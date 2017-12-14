Related Program: 
Something From Nothing

Something From Nothing: Pop Roots of the Savage Radley

Credit Justin Lewis

The Savage Radley, a band composed of Shaina Goodman and Stephen Knox Montgomery are featured on this week’s edition of Something from Nothing.

The show covers the origin of the band as each member of the band gives their account. Shaina reflects on her pre-The Savage Radley musical career. The band talks about playing live and lessons learned about performing.

Stephen talks about all the different ways he is involved in the music business and points out which makes him most comfortable and is more enjoyable to him.

The inspiration of a song and the accompanying music video is covered in the episode.

The show ends with a song request by yours truly.


Something From Nothing: Harnessing Light with Tommy Stewart

By Dec 6, 2017
Justin Lewis

 

  Tommy Stewart, this week’s guest on Something from Nothing, is an up and coming photographer. He talks about his first foray into photography as a child and a very memorable moment that drew him towards his focus when photographing objects.

Stewart emphasizes the importance of light in capturing photos and this is a thread throughout the interview, and he shares his artistic journey to fit photography into his life including seclusion from the outside world.

Something From Nothing: "Sam Walton of Music," Chris Black

By Nov 29, 2017
Chris Black

 

This week on Something from Nothing we hear from local musician Chris Black.

In the episode Chris talks about performing live both what he enjoys and the challenges that go with it. The musician shares how he started his career and what is a motivating factor for him moving forward. He also recalls a humorous story that involves his first guitar.

Chris tells the story of a songwriting experience that he wishes happened more often.

Something From Nothing: Leight July, The One Woman Band

By Nov 15, 2017

 

A young, talented, “one woman band” is the focus of this week’s edition of Something from Nothing.

Leight July is a student at Murray State University studying music business during the day and on the weekends she is honing her musicianship.


It is quite early in her career so she still has vivid memories of her beginnings. She, in the episode, tells the story of how she got got started performing and the night when she considered giving up.

Something From Nothing: Robot Builder and Printmaker Randall Griggs

By Nov 8, 2017
Justin Lewis

 

  This week on Something from Nothing Randall Griggs is the featured artist. During the show Randall talks about both his printmaking and robot building. Randall--a friend of the show thanks to his donation of a poster print to the live podcast--and I talked at his home where he builds robots and designs his prints.

Randall only fully pursued art when he experienced it as a necessity for livelihood; this story is explored in the show. Randall also shares how he became drawn to the unique style of creating robots.

He talks about inspirations and influences in his art. He talks specifically about the creative process when designing a poster print for a music concert. Randall shares a time when he thought the poster show was going to go really badly but it turned out to be one of his favorites.

Randall talks with joy about what enjoys about making robots and designing prints. He has certainly found his niche in the art community.

The show closed with Randall talking about how he hopes his art effects other people.