Something From Nothing: Harnessing Light with Tommy Stewart

Tommy Stewart, this week’s guest on Something from Nothing, is an up and coming photographer. He talks about his first foray into photography as a child and a very memorable moment that drew him towards his focus when photographing objects.

Stewart emphasizes the importance of light in capturing photos and this is a thread throughout the interview, and he shares his artistic journey to fit photography into his life including seclusion from the outside world.

Tommy ends the show by giving a self description of a popular style of picture taking.