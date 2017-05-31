Something From Nothing Episode 6: Marshall Toy

Marshall Toy is the guest for episode 6 of the show. Marshall’s creative outlet is in the form of woodwork. The episode was recorded in Marshall’s shop behind his home.

Hear how Marshall got into woodworking and how his skill set has developed over the past few years. He talks about the pen making process and how that has become one of the most popular items he creates.

Also, learn about Marshall’s most challenging projects.

The episode closes with Marshall discussing his favorite piece of furniture he has made personally.