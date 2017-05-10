Related Program: 
Something From Nothing

Something From Nothing: Episode 4 Stacey Reason

By 58 minutes ago

Stacey Reason

This week’s show was recorded inside the Yeiser Art Center, located in downtown Paducah. The YAC is currently under Stacey’s care as she is the curator and director. In this episode Stacey is gives insight on how the collection and arranging of pieces in a museum is a form of art.

Stacey’s ability to realize her strengths and pursue them is evident as she explains the moment early in life she knew art was a talent of hers. She also describes her experience at Murray State that led her to have an interest in curation and why collaboration is so important to her. The guest talks about her personal works of visual art and describes the inspiration for a piece she keeps in her office at YAC.

She covers some aspects of the YAC that people may be surprised to learn with exuberance that displays a desire to see even more growth for the first class art museum. Her thoughtful response to the closing question is a perfect microcosm of how her intelligence, passion for art, and proclivity for collaboration merge together.

More can be found about the Yeiser Art Center on facebook, Instagram, or theyeiser.com. 

Tags: 
Something From Nothing

Related Content

Something From Nothing Episode 3: Featuring Luke Taylor

By May 3, 2017
Jay Holland

 

This episode of “Something from Nothing” was recorded at the home of Luke Taylor, in the area of his house where he does much of his song writing and practicing. Luke, with his acoustic guitar in his lap, talked with host Justin Lewis about his music career.

Something from Nothing Episode 2: Grace Yocum

By Apr 26, 2017
Tommy Stewart

 

In the second installment of “Something from Nothing” Grace Yocum is the guest. The barista, and artist of several types, discusses many of her artistic endeavors. The episode is recorded in her apartment, the place where she creates much of her art, especially painting.

Something From Nothing: Episode 1 Daniel Neihoff

By Justin Lewis Apr 19, 2017
Facebook-Daniel Nehoff

  In this premier episode, recorded in host Justin Lewis’ historic dining room, “Something From Nothing” features guest Daniel Neihoff. Primarily, Daniel is a web designer for Socially Present but the show focused on his music. The “up and comer” covered topics that place him in the unique position of having impressive feats accomplished, yet still with much more to experience.