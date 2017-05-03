Something From Nothing Episode 3: Featuring Luke Taylor

This episode of “Something from Nothing” was recorded at the home of Luke Taylor, in the area of his house where he does much of his song writing and practicing. Luke, with his acoustic guitar in his lap, talked with host Justin Lewis about his music career.

Luke speaks in a relaxed way but with noticeable passion when discussing his pursuit of music. He shares how he works in three bands and is unfazed about the workload, in fact, being proud that being involved in original music is a part of his life. Family played a major role in being a musician. Luke mentions that his father provides a distinctive means of support by operating sound at the majority of his shows. A friend’s experience in the military influenced the song he closes the show performing.

The episode displays how he continues to grow in musicianship; Luke is able to juxtapose the work and fun involved in being a musician.

Cuttin’ Jessies, The Living Room, and Leonard the Band are all mentioned during the show. He is currently playing most often with the latter; including the Lowertown Arts and Music Festival on the mainstage.

