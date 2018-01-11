Something From Nothing: Brewing with Andy Wiggins

Andy Wiggins--brewer of beer--is the guest on this week’s episode of Something from Nothing. The interview took place at Dry Ground Brewing Company where he brews. At the time of the interview he was brewing on a more regular basis, but he still does some beer making for Dry Ground.

In the show, Andy explains how he got into brewing and he talks about the learning process of beer making. He gave a specific example of a time when he made a beer lower than his expectations and then how he redeemed himself.

Andy discusses the different philosophies involved in brewing. Some approach it from a more technical point of view, whereas others see it more as an art. Andy gives insight on which approach works best for him.

For more about Dry Ground Brewing Company find them on facebook or instagram.