Something From Nothing

Something From Nothing: Brewing with Andy Wiggins

Credit Justin Lewis

Andy Wiggins--brewer of beer--is the guest on this week’s episode of Something from Nothing. The interview took place at Dry Ground Brewing Company where he brews. At the time of the interview he was brewing on a more regular basis, but he still does some beer making for Dry Ground.

In the show, Andy explains how he got into brewing and he talks about the learning process of beer making. He gave a specific example of a time when he made a beer lower than his expectations and then how he redeemed himself.

Andy discusses the different philosophies involved in brewing. Some approach it from a more technical point of view, whereas others see it more as an art. Andy gives insight on which approach works best for him.

For more about Dry Ground Brewing Company find them on facebook or instagram.

 

 

 

Something From Nothing

Something From Nothing: Amelia Martens, A Natural Born Poet

By Jan 3, 2018

 

On Something from Nothing this week, we hear from published poet  Amelia Martens.  Amelia talks about publication from the perspective of an author. She gives insight on how being a poet was different after the success of having her first book published.

 

Amelia talks about her first recollection of using poetry. She describes this fascinating story about how she used writing a poem as a means of dealing with an emotionally overwhelming moment. This process of using poetry continues today.

Something From Nothing: "Sam Walton of Music," Chris Black

By Nov 29, 2017
Chris Black

 

This week on Something from Nothing we hear from local musician Chris Black.

In the episode Chris talks about performing live both what he enjoys and the challenges that go with it. The musician shares how he started his career and what is a motivating factor for him moving forward. He also recalls a humorous story that involves his first guitar.

Chris tells the story of a songwriting experience that he wishes happened more often.

Something From Nothing: Pop Roots of the Savage Radley

By Dec 14, 2017
Justin Lewis

 

The Savage Radley, a band composed of Shaina Goodman and Stephen Knox Montgomery are featured on this week’s edition of Something from Nothing.

The show covers the origin of the band as each member of the band gives their account. Shaina reflects on her pre-The Savage Radley musical career. The band talks about playing live and lessons learned about performing.

Stephen talks about all the different ways he is involved in the music business and points out which makes him most comfortable and is more enjoyable to him.

The inspiration of a song and the accompanying music video is covered in the episode.

The show ends with a song request by yours truly.


Something From Nothing: Monster Lyrics and Ink and Resin with John Romang

By Nov 22, 2017
Justin Lewis

 

This week on Something from Nothing we feature local art teacher John Romang from his home studio which also serves as a garage. In the episode John talks about the importance of variety in art. He practices what he preaches as two of his primary forms of art are completely different mediums.