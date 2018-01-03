Related Program: 
Something From Nothing

Something From Nothing: Amelia Martens, A Natural Born Poet

On Something from Nothing this week, we hear from published poet  Amelia Martens.  Amelia talks about publication from the perspective of an author. She gives insight on how being a poet was different after the success of having her first book published.

 

Amelia talks about her first recollection of using poetry. She describes this fascinating story about how she used writing a poem as a means of dealing with an emotionally overwhelming moment. This process of using poetry continues today.

In addition to writing serious pieces she also talks about the inspiration for poems that are lighter in nature. She also describes how public radio was a catalyst for one of her published poems. She reads this NPR inspired piece of poetry from her book to end the show.

Find her book The Spoons in the Grass are There to Dig a Moat available from Sarabande Books, online and independent booksellers, and Bricolage in downtown Paducah or online booksellers. Also, be on the lookout for Ursa Minor, a chapbook of Little Girl and the Bear poems. It will be available March of this year from Elsewhere.

 

 

Something From Nothing

It is quite early in her career so she still has vivid memories of her beginnings. She, in the episode, tells the story of how she got got started performing and the night when she considered giving up.