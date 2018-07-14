SIU President Randy Dunn Will Step Down

SIU Trustees will meet in special session Monday to vote on a separation agreement for System President Randy Dunn.

The agreement spells out that Dunn's employment as President ends July 30th - but that he will be on leave starting July 17th. He'll receive a six-month severance equaling $215,000, and will then be assigned as a visiting professor on the system's Edwardsville campus starting in the Spring of 2019.

Dunn has come under fire since emails and other documents revealed he worked with SIU-E administrators on a reallocation proposal, at the expense of the SIU-C campus. He claims he did nothing wrong, and says the reallocation addresses funding equality as enrollment numbers grow in Edwardsville and fall in Carbondale.

Trustees will also vote on a proposal to hire former SIU School of Medicine Dean Kevin Dorsey as Interim President. Dorsey's term would be for one year, or until a permanent President can be hired. He'll be paid $430,000.

The special meeting comes less than two weeks after SIU Carbondale's faculty senate voted no confidence in Dunn, and less than a month after Trustees split 4-4 on a plan to place Dunn on administrative leave. Monday's meeting is at 10:00am in Edwardsville.

