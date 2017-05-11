SIU Board Tables Decision On Carbondale Chancellor

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees has decided not to act on hiring a new chancellor for its Carbondale campus.

On the hiring of a chancellor, Board Chairman Randal Thomas said Wednesday there were differences among board members on who would be best candidate for the post. He said board members want to personally interview the candidates before a decision is made.

The candidates for the post are interim SIU Carbondale Chancellor Brad Colwell; Oakland University in Michigan President George Hynd, and University of Alabama President Carl Pinkert.

One candidate, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Arts and Sciences dean J.S. Elwell, withdrew his name from consideration.

The board did authorize a plan to allow the Carbondale campus to borrow up to $35 million in unrestricted funds from the Edwardsville campus.