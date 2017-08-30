Shortage of Workers to Fill 5,800 Open Jobs a Challenge for South Central Kentucky

By 14 minutes ago

Credit gstockstudio, 123rf Stock Photo

The new president of the South Central Workforce Development Board said collaboration among business and education leaders can help solve the region’s major employment issue. 

Robert Boone will review a new jobs report at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday. He said there are nearly 5,800 open jobs in the 10-county region and about 7,200 people who are unemployed. Boone said training and compatibility for open positions are major challenges, along with an increasingly common national issue.

“Soft skills are basically the skills that people need to find and keep a job. These can be skills like showing up to work on time, working in teams, calling in if you’re going to be absent from work and I talk with many employers in the area and these are problems we’re experiencing in our 10-county area as well,” said Boone.

Boone said the reports show the two top needs in the south central Kentucky Region are for tractor-trailer drivers and supervisors in retail sales.

Tags: 
South Central Workforce Development Board
Robert Boone
Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce

Related Content

Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Named National ‘Chamber of the Year’ Finalist

By Jun 13, 2017
Matt Markgraf, WKMS

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is one of three national finalists in a 2017 Chamber of the Year Award category. 