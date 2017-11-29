Sexual Harassment Investigation Into KY Lawmakers to Cost Taxpayers $50,000

Credit Sergey Kuzmin, 123rf stock photo

An investigation of sexual harassment allegations against four Republican lawmakers in Kentucky will cost taxpayers up to $50,000.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Legislative Research Commission's contract with a Louisville law firm to investigate the matter is worth up to $50,000 to conduct a human resources investigation and to provide legal advice to the House Republican caucus.

Earlier this month, former GOP House Speaker Jeff Hoover resigned his leadership position after acknowledging he settled a sexual harassment claim outside of court with a member of his staff. Three other Republican lawmakers were also part of the settlement and have lost their committee chairmanships. All four remain in the state legislature.

House Republican leaders hired the Louisville-based Middleton Reutlinger law firm to conduct the investigation. A preliminary report is due Friday.

Jeff Hoover
sexual harassment

