Severe Weather Tracks through Four Rivers Region

UPDATE, 6:45 a.m.: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that winds have torn the roof off a barn east of Eddyville and scattered it along the right of way at the intersection of US 62/US 641. They also say motorists should be careful this morning due to signal outages and debris along the roadways.

There is a tornado watch in effect until 8 this morning, and a severe thunderstorm in effect until 6:15 this morning for the WKMS listening area. This comes after a night of severe weather that’s seen at least two fatalities amid reports of tornados in Perry County, Missouri. Officials also report that high winds this morning have blown the roof off the Agri-Chem building near Bardwell in Carlisle County. The forecast later today is calling for more severe weather possible throughout the morning before clearing this afternoon. Stay with us for more information as it develops.