Severe Storms And Isolated Tornadoes Cause Damage Across The Region

By WKMS Staff 1 minute ago

Credit Matt Markgraf, WKMS

A line of severe thunderstorms caused some structural damage when it swept across west Kentucky and southern Illinois Tuesday.

The National Weather Service radar and weather spotters confirmed several brief, isolated tornadoes in the region throughout the night.

Hickman County Emergency Management Director Justin Jackson said one mobile home was destroyed by a falling tree. Several other structures in the county had roof damage.

KYEM Area One Manager Jeremy Blansett said a home and barn were destroyed in Livingston County.

Saline County Sheriff  Rodney Wright says there were nine to 10 residents who experienced damage to their homes. He said three or four of those homes were completely destroyed but no reported injuries. He said there were also many other structures like barns and sheds that were destroyed in the storm.

 

Tags: 
severe weather
tornadoes
west kentucky
Southern Illinois

Related Content

Heavy Storms Move Through West Kentucky Region

By WKMS Staff 17 hours ago
Matt Markgraf, WKMS

Update: Thunderstorms with heavy rain are moving out of the region Tuesday evening. Driving conditions may still be hazardous in the region. The storms brought several tornado warnings and a few confirmed tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah:

American Red Cross Recovery Efforts Underway in Hopkinsville

By Cory Sharber Feb 26, 2018
American Red Cross, West Kentucky Chapter Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/wkyredcross/

  The American Red Cross is assisting in recovery efforts in Hopkinsville following the storms that impacted the area on Saturday.

New Report Shows Weather Disasters In 2017 Cost More Than $300 Billion

By Jan 8, 2018

Before it got cold this winter, it was warm. Very warm. In fact, new data out Monday shows 2017 was the third warmest year recorded in the lower 48 states.

And it was also a smackdown year for weather disasters: 16 weather events each broke the billion-dollar barrier.

First, the heat. Last year was 2.6 degrees F warmer than the average year during the 20th century.