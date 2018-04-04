Severe Storms And Isolated Tornadoes Cause Damage Across The Region

A line of severe thunderstorms caused some structural damage when it swept across west Kentucky and southern Illinois Tuesday.

The National Weather Service radar and weather spotters confirmed several brief, isolated tornadoes in the region throughout the night.

Hickman County Emergency Management Director Justin Jackson said one mobile home was destroyed by a falling tree. Several other structures in the county had roof damage.

KYEM Area One Manager Jeremy Blansett said a home and barn were destroyed in Livingston County.

Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright says there were nine to 10 residents who experienced damage to their homes. He said three or four of those homes were completely destroyed but no reported injuries. He said there were also many other structures like barns and sheds that were destroyed in the storm.