Sessions Offered on Changes to Kentucky Work Ready Program

The Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet plans to host two sessions in January to educate local officials and community leaders on revised criteria for the Kentucky Work Ready Communities program.

The Work Ready Communities program helps establish a pipeline to supply a workforce that has the talents and skills needed for employers in the area. The revised criteria for inclusion in the program take effect Jan. 1.

Those interested in learning more about the changes can participate in a learning session to find out more. Sessions will be held Jan. 16 and Jan. 23.

Counties that attain the label Kentucky Work Ready or Work Ready in Progress must be recertified every three years.