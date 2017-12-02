Sessions From 10 Grammy-Nominated World Cafe Guests

With the nominees recently announced, the 60th Annual Grammy Awards return to New York City, taking place at Madison Square Garden on January 28. Over the years, World Cafe has had numerous visits from those nominated and those who've won.

This year in particular, in addition to the sessions you can listen to below, we had visits from several of this year's nominees: Aimee Mann, Offa Rex, and The Secret Sisters (all are in the running for best folk album). We also had a conversation with La La Land composer Justin Hurwitz (nominated for best compilation soundtrack for visual media), and Portugal the Man, who were nominated for best pop duo/group performance for "Feel It Still."

While we're still waiting to hear back on our invitations to Bob Dylan and Kendrick Lamar to be on the show, have a listen to our sessions from War On Drugs, Sylvan Esso, Father John Misty, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, and others from this past year. Congrats to all the nominees.

