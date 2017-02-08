Senate President Stivers on First Week Back

General Assembly members reconvened at the state capitol Tuesday after just over a month break in this 30 day session.

Senate President Robert Stivers anticipates votes on the floor this Thursday and Friday. While seven bills won final passage during the opening week in January, Stivers indicated it may be a slower pace the remainder of the session.

“We want to focus, make it narrowly defined," he said. "We don’t have to pass any more bills than this. Budget is adopted. State is not going to stop.”

Bills on secondary and elementary education reforms, charter schools, and a measure to clarify the governor’s authority in removal and replacement of governing boards including universities, are likely to get attention in both chambers in February.