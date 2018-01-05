Senate President Say New Pension Bill Could be Introduced Next Week

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers says modified legislation to overhaul the state’s public pension systems could be introduced next week.

He said Friday, the bill could be dropped in the basket as early as Monday, but he called the middle of next week a more likely "target date."

“When we get this I think what we will do is have a discussion among ourselves, brief the other caucuses, discussion with the executive branch and then choose the location for which we decide to start it.”

Stivers is referring to introducing a new pension reform bill in his chamber or the Kentucky House. Meanwhile, the Senate Budget Committee is scheduled to meet next Tuesday to take up legislation related to a lease authorization at the University of Louisville.

