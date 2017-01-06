Senate Passes 'Fix' To Bevin UofL Overhaul

The state Senate has passed a bill addressing Gov. Matt Bevin’s overhaul of the University of Louisville board of trustees in an attempt to protect the school’s accreditation.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools put UofL’s accreditation on probation last month as a result of Bevin’s move last summer.

Sen. Morgan McGarvey, a Democrat from Louisville, said he has concerns about how the bill might affect the school's accreditation.

"We have no assurances that the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools is OK with this in terms of the accreditation of the University of Louisville," McGarvey said. "So until we have assurances that the accreditation is not at risk by passing this bill, I can’t see how we can be for it."

Attorney General Andy Beshear, who sued Bevin over the reorganization last summer, said Thursday that the legislation might still harm the school’s accreditation.

The legislation now heads to the state House of Representatives, where it’s expected to pass.