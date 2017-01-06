Senate Passes 20 Week Abortion Bill

By 26 minutes ago

Credit Alix Mattingly

Legislation to prohibit abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy moves to the Kentucky House. The Senate voted 30 to 6 in favor of the measure Thursday.

Senator Reggie Thomas, of Lexington, said no one favors or encourages abortions, but unwanted pregnancies will continue as long as there are men and women.

“I don’t think it’s our place, or the government’s place, to really interfere or mandate what that woman should do," Thomas said.

Senator Stephen West, of Bourbon County, said movement of the fetus can occur at 16 to 18 weeks, adding that amounts to viability. The bill, which provides for an exception to the 20-week limit in cases of "medical emergency," is considered a priority of the GOP majority. It will likely win final approval this week.

Tags: 
2017 Kentucky General Assembly
abortion
Reggie Thomas
Stephen West

Related Content

House Panel OKs Requiring Ultrasounds Prior to Abortions

By Jan 5, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

A bill requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds prior to abortions has cleared a Kentucky House committee over objections from abortion-rights advocates.